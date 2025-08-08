UN Secretary General closely monitors Aliyev-Pashinyan talks in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is closely monitoring the preparations for the upcoming meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, which will be held in Washington, according to Stephanie Tremblay, Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

Stephanie Tremblay said that the Secretary General welcomes and supports the meeting to be hosted by US President Donald Trump in Washington: "He has consistently supported and encouraged Armenia and Azerbaijan to move forward towards full normalization of relations," News.Az reports.

She added that the Secretary General will make a statement regarding the agreement reached between the two countries in Washington after the meeting.

News.Az