Azerbaijani rescuers hand over gold, jewelry found under rubble in Türkiye’s quake-hit Hatay to local police

Rescuers of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations handed over the gold and jewelry they had found under the rubble in Türkiye’s quake-struck Hatay province to the local police, the ministry told News.Az.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake in the fraternal country. Since February 17, a group of rescuers sent from the ministry has started working in Hatay province, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake.

At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

The quakes were followed by over 6,210 aftershocks, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

News.Az