Azerbaijani researchers develop transmission dynamics of COVID-19

A group of Azerbaijani scientists conducted a study to determine the time-dependent dynamics of COVID-19 transmission in Azerbaijan.

The research used probability theory and mathematical statistics, as well as modern methods of mathematical modeling, as well as regression analysis, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report.

According to the mathematical model, the statistics reveal a declining trend in the number of people infected with coronavirus during the quarantine regime.

Moreover, the software has been developed for further predictions of the outcomes of various conditions of the quarantine regime.

The model also enables to predict the transmission dynamics of coronavirus in most countries, depending on the restrictions under the quarantine regime.

