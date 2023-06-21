Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin

Azerbaijani gymnast Mehriban Taghiyeva has won a bronze medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics competition held as a part of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, News.Az reports. 

She secured the medal in the individual all-around event.

Taghiyeva also qualified for the final stage of the exercises with different apparatus: ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon.

The Special Olympics World Games, the world's largest inclusive sports event for people with intellectual and multiple disabilities, takes place in Berlin from June 17 – 25, 2023.

Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 summer sports and 2 additional demonstration sports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      