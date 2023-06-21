Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin
Azerbaijani gymnast Mehriban Taghiyeva has won a bronze medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics competition held as a part of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, News.Az reports.
She secured the medal in the individual all-around event.
Taghiyeva also qualified for the final stage of the exercises with different apparatus: ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon.
The Special Olympics World Games, the world's largest inclusive sports event for people with intellectual and multiple disabilities, takes place in Berlin from June 17 – 25, 2023.
Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 summer sports and 2 additional demonstration sports.