Azerbaijani rowers claim four medals at 3rd CIS Games

Alimurad Hajizada won a silver medal, while Amil Ramazanov earned two bronze medals, News.Az reports.
In addition, the duo of Ivan Vorobyanski and Huseyn Hasanov finished third in their event, securing another bronze for Azerbaijan’s tally.
Azerbaijan’s rowing team captured four medals at the 3rd CIS Games, held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.
