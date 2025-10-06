Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani rowers claim four medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani rowers claim four medals at 3rd CIS Games
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s rowing team captured four medals at the 3rd CIS Games, held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Alimurad Hajizada won a silver medal, while Amil Ramazanov earned two bronze medals, News.Az reports.

In addition, the duo of Ivan Vorobyanski and Huseyn Hasanov finished third in their event, securing another bronze for Azerbaijan’s tally.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      