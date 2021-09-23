Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian prosecutors general hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prosecutors general of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 31st meeting of the Coordination Council of CIS Prosecutors General in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

During the meeting held at Russia’s initiative, the prosecutors general praised the effectiveness of the tripartite format, as well as the work done by the parties to strengthen the rule of law in Karabakh over the past nine months, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev underlined the importance of making joint efforts to find persons missing since the 44-day war.

He also stressed the importance of handing over the land mine maps in protecting people's lives and health and the need to continue cooperation in this area.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov thanked his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts for their constructive cooperation and efforts to achieve peace and stability for the benefit of the region's peoples.

The meeting focused on the implementation of statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia and future cooperation in the legal field.

Expressing their commitment to the agreement, the sides said they favor strengthening ties in order to prevent possible tensions in the future.

News.Az