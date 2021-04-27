Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region and the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as the activities of the trilateral working group on unblocking economic and transport ties in the region.

The parties also exchanged views on issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda.

News.Az

