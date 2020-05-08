Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.

During the conversation, Minister E.Mammadyarov congratulated his Russian colleague on the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and in his turn Minister S.Lavrov expressed congratulations to Minister E. Mammadyarov on this momentous occasion.

The sides discussed the steps taken by the countries to fight global pandemic and cooperation in this regard, as well as the issues of the bilateral relations agenda.

The Ministers also exchanged their views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

