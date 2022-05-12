Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet in Dushanbe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in various directions.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and reiterated the importance of the implementation of the trilateral statements signed to ensure peace and security. Bayramov and Lavrov also underlined the importance of steps taken towards the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties further exchanged views on issues on the regional and international security agenda.

News.Az