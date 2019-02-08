Azerbaijani, Russian ministers view construction of new bridge over Samur River

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Russian delegations have viewed the reconstruction of Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoint (the Russian Federation), Samur checkpoint (the Republic of Azerbaijan), and the construction of a motor bridge over Samur River, AzerTag reports.

The delegations included Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov highlighted the progress of the construction of the bridge. He said that the construction of the bridge will be completed in November 2019.

The intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the bridge over Samur River was signed on September 13, 2013. The construction of the bridge started on October 18, 2017. The new bridge will replace the bridge built in 1957. The three-lane bridge will be 325.3 meters in length and 17.3 meters in width.

