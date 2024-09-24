Azerbaijani, Russian officials discuss global and regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, to discuss pressing international and regional issues.

During the meeting, the two officials engaged in a comprehensive dialogue, exchanging views on urgent matters of mutual concern, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement News.Az reports.They particularly focused on the evolving situation in the Middle East, with special attention given to the military-political complexities of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and developments in southern Lebanon.Both Moscow and Baku reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing foreign policy coordination, both bilaterally and within various international platforms.

News.Az