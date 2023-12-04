Azerbaijani, Russian Top Diplomats to hold meeting in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow will host a bilateral meeting between the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said a source in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

The meeting will be held on December 5 in the morning.

Note that the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states will meet in Moscow on December 5. The ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan will hold meetings in a limited format, and then in an expanded format together with their delegations.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is already in the Russian capital.

News.Az