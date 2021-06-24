Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian FMs discuss bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on June 24, 2021, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal Al Saud expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between the two countries, noting that relations are built on solid foundations. He stressed that Azerbaijan is a friendly and brotherly country.

