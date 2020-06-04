Azerbaijani, Serbian FMs mull bilateral cooperation over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Thursday had a telephone conversation with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

Exchanging views on the current global health crisis and the Ministers underlined the importance of solidarity and mutual support to fight the new coronavirus.

The sides had an exchange on the bilateral cooperation agenda and noted with satisfaction the existing political relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia. The firm position of both states on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states was reiterated by the Ministers. In this regard, the principled stance of both states as reflected in bilateral documents was underlined.

The sides also discussed the bilateral economic-trade relations and stressed the necessity of exploring the possibilities of enhancing these relations in the future.

The Ministers agreed to keep the contacts and exchanged invitations to visit the countries after the pandemic is over.

News.Az