Azerbaijani serviceman killed during Armenian provocation

Azerbaijani serviceman Fikrat Bashirov was killed as Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 15.

According to Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov’s order, Bashirov, who died as a result of Armenia’s another provocation on the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, was posthumously awarded with the third degree medal "For Distinction in Military Service".

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expresses condolences to the family of the killed serviceman.

