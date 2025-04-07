Azerbaijani serviceman killed in landmine blast in Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serviceman of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service died as a result of a landmine explosion in the country’s liberated Jabrayil district.

The body of the deceased serviceman, Asgar Musayev, was taken to Lankaran district for burial, News.Az reports, citing local media.

On April 6, as a result of landmine explosions in the Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, four people were injured. In the first case, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was injured, in the second - three members of one family.

For the record, since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, hundreds of Azerbaijanis, including civilians and military personnel, have fallen victim to landmines planted during the decades-long Armenian occupation.

The issue of landmine contamination remains one of the most pressing humanitarian and security challenges in the post-conflict recovery of the Karabakh region. Azerbaijani authorities have repeatedly called for the international community to hold accountable those responsible for mining civilian areas.

News.Az