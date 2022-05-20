Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen attend “Efes-2022” multinational exercises in Turkiye

Azerbaijani servicemen attend “Efes-2022” multinational exercises in Turkiye

Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in the “Efes-2022” multinational exercises in Izmir, Turkey, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.


