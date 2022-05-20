Azerbaijani servicemen attend “Efes-2022” multinational exercises in Turkiye
Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in the “Efes-2022” multinational exercises in Izmir, Turkey, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
The international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.