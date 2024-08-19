Azerbaijani servicemen attend tactical-special exercise in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan
According to the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Altyn Kyran – 2024 (Golden Eagle) joint tactical-special exercise is taking place at the Koktal training ground in Zharkent, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army visited Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise.
The joint tactical-special exercise will continue until August 24.