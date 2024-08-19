Azerbaijani servicemen attend tactical-special exercise in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Altyn Kyran – 2024 (Golden Eagle) joint tactical-special exercise is taking place at the Koktal training ground in Zharkent, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army visited Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise.The joint tactical-special exercise will continue until August 24.

