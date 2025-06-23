Azerbaijani servicemen receive diplomas after graduating in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the military education agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, a graduation ceremony was held for Azerbaijani servicemen who completed their studies at the S.M. Kirov Military Medical Academy in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The servicemen graduated at both the clinical residency and basic higher medical education levels.

Speakers at the ceremony congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

Diplomas and badges were presented to Azerbaijan Army servicemen who successfully completed the relevant levels of education.

This year, 8 medical service officers of the Azerbaijan Army graduated from the clinical residency level, and 2 officers completed the basic higher medical education level at the academy. Medical Service Lieutenant Rashad Davrishov, who studied at the basic higher medical education level, graduated with distinction.

