Azerbaijani servicemen return home after completing Commando Courses in Turkey

Azerbaijani servicemen returned home after completing regular Commando Courses conducted in the city of Isparta of Turkey within the framework of an agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between the two countries, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey were performed at the event.

The speakers congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of the course and wished them success in their service.

Another delegation of the Azerbaijan Army has been sent to Isparta, Turkey to take Commando Courses.

