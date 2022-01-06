Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in international exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work is underway to further increase the professionalism of personnel in the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az

“Involvement of Azerbaijani servicemen in more than 30 international exercises and competitions is planned for the 2022 training year.

Participation in “Eternity-2022”, “EFES-2022”, “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022”, “Winter Exercises -2022”, “International Army Games-2022” and other international exercises as well as competitions will have a positive impact on the knowledge and skills of the servicemen as a result of mutual exchange of experience.

Moreover, Azerbaijani servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences this year,” the ministry said.

