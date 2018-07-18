Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in the Army international games - 2018

Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in five contests.

28 contests will be organized within the framework of the "Army international games - 2018" competitions in the territories of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11.

Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in five contests. Along with the "Sea Cup" contest that will be held in our country, Azerbaijani servicemen will also participate in the competitions "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen" in Russia, "Masters of Artillery Fire" in Kazakhstan and "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus.

Besides, our servicemen will represent our country in the contests "Depth" in Iran and "Army Scout Masters" in Russia as an observer.

News.Az

