Azerbaijani, Somali FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who is on an official visit to the country.

The minister first held the one-on-one meeting, followed by the meeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegations of the two countries.The sides discussed prospects for development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia, upcoming initiatives to be taken in this regard, as well as the current regional situation.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that since Azerbaijan and Somali established diplomatic ties 20 years ago, especially in recent years, an increase in contacts between the two countries has been instrumental in discussing the prospects for cooperation. He emphasized the importance of using these kinds of mechanisms in expanding collaboration in accordance with the agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Somalia on political consultations.The parties acknowledged the potential for cooperation in a number of areas, including agricultural, fisheries, oil and gas industry, green energy, humanitarian, educational fields, noting the importance of maintaining reciprocal contacts and exchange of experience in these areas.The sides hailed the cooperation based on mutual respect, support and solidarity within international and regional organizations, especially the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.FM Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan would support international peace and security efforts during Somalia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2025-2026. He also added that Somalia can benefit from the education scholarship programs of Azerbaijan designed for the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underscored Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate with Somalia within its Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year.Noting that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement contributed to the strengthening of relations with African countries, Jeyhun Bayramov said that the development of cooperation with African countries is one of the country’s priorities. “Azerbaijan intends to expand relations with the African Union Commission,” he added.The minister provided an insight into the latest developments in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the ongoing reconstruction works in the liberated territories and the challenges facing the peace process. He expressed gratitude to Somalia for its unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.The ministers then made a press statement on the outcomes of the meeting.

News.Az