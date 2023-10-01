Azerbaijani State Migration Service, Labor and Social Protection Ministry start providing services in Garabagh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

With an aim to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan into Azerbaijani society and create opportunities for taking advantage of the patronage of the Azerbaijani state, the State Migration Service, employees of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population have started their operations in the Garabagh economic region as part of respective instructions to determine the legal status of those persons given to the working group for solving social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh region, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The employees of the State Migration Service are working to accept locally the initial registration applications from the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region and take education-related measures while the employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population are involved in defining socio-humanitarian needs of the residents.

Initial registration applications are being accepted by the employees of the State Migration Service in Khankendi at the former “police” building.

Moreover, initial registration applications are accepted in an electronic form by the State Migration Service through the reintegration.gov.az portal.

The activity of state body employees in the region will help to ensure more swift reintegration of Armenian residents living in Garabagh into the local society and enhance effectiveness in meeting their socio-humanitarian needs.

News.Az