Azerbaijani State Security Service detains foreign currency smugglers

In an operation conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Masalli district residents Azer Babayev, Mehman Gafarli and Nofal Mammadov have been detained on suspicion of smuggling large amounts of foreign currency from the country.

As a result of the inspections,71,500 US dollars, 6,500 rubles and 4,361 manats of banknotes have been sized from the smugglers, the SSS public relations department told APA.

The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az

