Azerbaijani students to join digital tech training in China

Azerbaijani students who won Huawei's "Seeds for the Future" program will participate in a summer camp in China.

Angela Lin, Vice President of Huawei for the Middle East and Central Asia, also attended a meeting with the students, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

At the farewell ceremony, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, said that youth participation in ICT training would help them better understand industrial innovations and develop an entrepreneurial mindset. He noted that visits to Huawei’s Head Office and Research and Development Center would provide valuable opportunities to deepen their knowledge in information and communication technologies.

Deputy Minister Mammadov highlighted several initiatives launched in Azerbaijan to modernize the digital sector. He pointed out the recent adoption of the Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028, which aims to promote digital development, advance AI, and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the global AI ecosystem. He also noted that an Artificial Intelligence Academy is being established to develop talent and skills in the field.

The Deputy Minister proposed establishing a joint Training Center in Azerbaijan in collaboration with Huawei.

Huawei has already partnered with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency on several successful projects, including training opportunities for Azerbaijani students and professionals in China, as well as funding for innovative projects and startups under the “Seeds for the Future” program.

