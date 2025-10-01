Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani swimmer bags silver at 3rd CIS Games

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani swimmer bags silver at 3rd CIS Games
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade has won a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

Competing at the Ganja Sports Palace, Ismayilzade claimed the medal in the 800-meter freestyle event, News.Az reports.

The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      