Azerbaijani swimmer bags silver at 3rd CIS Games
- 01 Oct 2025 11:07
- Sports
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade has won a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games.
Competing at the Ganja Sports Palace, Ismayilzade claimed the medal in the 800-meter freestyle event, News.Az reports.
The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.