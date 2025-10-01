Azerbaijani swimmer bags silver at 3rd CIS Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade has won a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

Competing at the Ganja Sports Palace, Ismayilzade claimed the medal in the 800-meter freestyle event, News.Az reports.

The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.

