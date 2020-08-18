Azerbaijani tank crews participating in int’l contest view combat vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani tank crews participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2020, have accepted the combat vehicles transferred to their use, conducted an inspection and maintenance.

Crews and technical support teams have checked the technical condition of combat vehicles, its engines, control systems, and communications.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani tank crews will compete with tank crews from China, Belarus, and Serbia on 23 August.

The contest will last until September 5.

News.Az

News.Az