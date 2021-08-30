Azerbaijani tankmen reach semifinals of “Tank Biathlon” contest (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani tankmen participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021" reached the semifinals, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijani tankmen competed with tankmen from Kazakhstan, Serbia and Belarus in the Individual Race stage of the contest held on August 29 at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow, Russia.

According to the results of the stage, the Belarusian team took first place, the Kazakh team took second place, the Azerbaijani team took third place, Serbian team took fourth place.

Azerbaijani tankmen, who are in 4th place among 11 teams, reached the semifinals.

News.Az

News.Az