Azerbaijani teachers to be paid for work in remote villages

The Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan again promises young teachers a compensation in exchange for work in remote rural schools.

Sputnik Azerbaijan was informed in the department of public relations of the Ministry of Education that teachers under 35 who start their professional activities in schools located within a radius of 20 kilometers from the regional center will receive compensation in the amount of 60 manats to pay utility bills and housing rent.

And those who go to villages that are further than 20 kilometers will receive not only compensation, but also a bonus of 100 manats to the salary.

Along with this, young teachers, who will be given the direction by the Ministry of Education to remote settlements, will also be compensated for travel expenses, transportation of things and compensation in the amount of two salaries to improve living conditions.

By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local executive authorities jointly with municipal bodies are to allocate land plots to teachers who will express a desire to settle away from the city. After three years of work the ministry promises to extend the compensation for another two years for these teachers.

News.Az

