Azerbaijani team fulfils artillery firing exercise at “Sea Cup” contest (VIDEO)

During the “Sea Cup” contest, the crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Iran fulfilled the exercise “Conducting Artillery Firing at an Air Target”, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At this stage, the teams were instructed to destroy the air target by artillery firing after the aircraft of imaginary enemy dropped an aerial bomb on the ship.

The military seamen fulfilled assigned tasks with high professionalism.

News.Az