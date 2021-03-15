Azerbaijani troops involved in exercises moving forward to operational areas (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan of the Operational-Tactical Exercises of the Azerbaijani Army, the troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving forward to the areas of responsibility, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The troops' redeployment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization.

The commandant service regulates all movements of troops and military vehicles.

News.Az