Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian presidents may meet next year

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian presidents may meet next year

A summit of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian presidents is expected to be held next year.

“The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia have today decided to give proposals to the presidents on the possibility of holding such a meeting,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the trilateral meeting in Baku, APA reported.   

