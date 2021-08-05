Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss latest situation regarding wildfires in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkey - Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu - discussed the latest situation with wildfires during a telephone conversation, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The officials also discussed the actions on extinguishing the fires and preventing their spread, as well as issues of participation of Azerbaijani firefighters in the work.

Cavusoglu thanked Azerbaijan for assisting Turkey in the suppression of the wildfires.

Bayramov again stressed that Azerbaijan always supports Turkey and is ready to show any help to the fraternal country in these difficult days.

