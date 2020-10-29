Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 29, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his sincere congratulations to his counterpart on the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey and wished brotherly Turkey lasting peace and prosperity.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region.

The sides stressed that the treacherous targeting of civilians by Armenia and the commission of further war crimes against civilians are unacceptable and that those responsible for these crimes must be brought to justice.

News.Az