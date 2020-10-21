Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation

On October 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region.

They stressed the need to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories to ensure lasting peace in the region.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      