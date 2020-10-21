Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation
On October 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region.
They stressed the need to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories to ensure lasting peace in the region.
News.Az