Azerbaijani, Turkish forces complete mountain commando course in Isparta

The mountain commando course, held in Isparta, Türkiye, with the participation of military personnel from the Combined Arms Army, has successfully concluded.

The course was conducted under the framework of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Military Education signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

At the graduation ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were performed. Speakers congratulated the participants on completing the course, highlighting that the knowledge and skills gained will enhance combat effectiveness and further professional development.

Certificates were presented to the graduates at the conclusion of the ceremony.

During the course, trainees mastered modern combat techniques suitable for any time of day and various conditions, and gained proficiency in the use of new technologies.

