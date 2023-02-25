Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed measures to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake that caused heavy casualties in Türkiye, as well as preparations for the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is scheduled for the near future.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az