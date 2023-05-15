Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

FM Bayramov congratulated his counterpart Cavusoglu on the fact that Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling party are ahead with a majority of votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye. The Azerbaijani minister expressed his confidence in the further strengthening of fraternal Türkiye as a result of the elections.

Cavusoglu, in turn, thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the attention and congratulation.

During the phone conversation, the ministers also discussed the current situation in the region and the ongoing peace talks [between Azerbaijan and Armenia].

News.Az