Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military exercises wrap up in Lachin (VIDEO)

Joint tactical live fire exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces in the Lachin region ended, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, special forces fulfilled the tasks on conducting reconnaissance in difficult terrain, setting up ambushes on the roads, detecting, neutralization and destroying sabotage groups in the area, as well as secretly approaching the imaginary enemy by overcoming various obstacles. Other assigned tasks were also successfully accomplished.

The professionalism of the servicemen of both countries in the exercises was highly appreciated.

