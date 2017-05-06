Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercises end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Turkey live-fire joint tactical exercises have been completed.

On May 5, Azerbaijan-Turkey live-fire joint tactical exercises held in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey have been completed, Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry said.

“Joint exercises involved up to 1,000 military servicemen, up to 80 military equipment, more than 60 artillery launchers and mortars, 12 combat (Mi-35) and transport (Mi-17) helicopters of the Air Force, as well as Air defense units,” the Ministry added.

News.Az

News.Az