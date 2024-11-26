Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces continue joint drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

“SAT-SAS-2024” joint exercise held at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris, Türkiye, with the participation of the underwater offence and underwater defense units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces continues.

According to the plan, on the next day of the exercise, the marine special forces units practically fulfilled the tasks of organizing circular protection and defense while rappelling from a helicopter into the simulated enemy's rear, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the fulfillment of the assigned tasks.

