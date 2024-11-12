Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents discuss future development of strategic alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku on Tuesday.

President Erdogan extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan’s head of state on the successful hosting of COP29, praising Azerbaijan for organizing such a significant event in a short period of time, News.Az reports.President Aliyev noted that the COP29 venue was prepared over eight months, adhering to high environmental standards and sustainability principles.President Erdogan highlighted President Aliyev’s meaningful speech at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Turkish president also commended the exquisite organization of the cultural presentation held during the event.The discussion included an exchange of views on the future development of the friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

