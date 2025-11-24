Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani–Turkish think tank forum opens in Shusha

Photo: AIR Center

The inaugural Azerbaijani–Turkish Think Tank Forum, organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), has officially begun in Shusha.

The forum brings together leaders and researchers from prominent analytical institutions in both countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Discussions are focused on regional security, foreign policy, economic integration, and cooperation in transport, communications, and energy sectors.

The First Shusha Forum is seen as a key step in strengthening institutional partnerships between Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks, creating joint research platforms, and coordinating future strategic initiatives.


