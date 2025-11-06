Shusha to host week of celebrations marking Victory Day anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha, a historic mountain city in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and the nation’s cultural capital, will host a series of festive events titled “November 8 – The Triumph of Victory” to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The celebrations will begin on November 6 with a military parade at Flag Square in Shusha, News.Az reports, citing local media.

A range of cultural and public events will be co-organized by the Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative in Shusha and the Shusha City State Reserve Administration. Students of Shusha City Secondary School No. 1 will also stage a dedicated event.

The program includes an exhibition of paintings by local residents at the Shusha Hotel, handmade crafts displayed in the Flower Garden, and a concert dedicated to Victory Day. Karabakh University and the Ministry of Culture will present a joint performance as part of the celebrations.

The festive program will conclude in the evening with fireworks at Shusha Fortress.

News.Az