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Think Tank Forum
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The inaugural Azerbaijani–Turkish Think Tank Forum, organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), has officially begun in Shusha.24 Nov 2025-11:33
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Engagement with major U.S. think tanks has played a significant role in shaping Azerbaijan’s diplomatic training and in strengthening bilateral ties between Baku and Washington, Ambassador and ADA University Founding Rector Hafiz Pashayev said on Tuesday.18 Nov 2025-12:39
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The inaugural Azerbaijan–United States Think Tank Forum, titled "Shared Perspectives: Azerbaijan–U.S. Dialogue for Strategic Partnership," has kicked off in Baku.18 Nov 2025-10:58
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A two-day forum titled “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA” has opened in Baku.09 Sep 2025-10:25
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