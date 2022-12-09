Azerbaijani, Turkmen parliaments ink MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh have inked a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

The document was signed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to Turkmenistan, met with Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of relations between the two countries` parliaments.

They also noted that the MoU will contribute to further expansion of relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

News.Az