Azerbaijani, UAE FMs discuss regional and international issues

On January 15, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed regional and international issues.

Will be updated

