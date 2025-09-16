Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, UAE presidents photographed in front of Shusha Fortress

Azerbaijani, UAE presidents photographed in front of Shusha Fortress
Photo: AZERTAC

On September 16, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, posed for photographs in front of the Shusha Fortress.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev hosted an official in honor of his UAE counterpart in Shusha. 

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit. 


