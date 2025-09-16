Azerbaijani, UAE presidents photographed in front of Shusha Fortress

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 16, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, posed for photographs in front of the Shusha Fortress.

Photo: AZERTAC

Then, President Ilham Aliyev hosted an official in honor of his UAE counterpart in Shusha.

Photo: AZERTAC

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit.

