Azerbaijani, UAE presidents view bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures in Shusha

Photo: AZERTAC

On September 16, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan viewed the bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha, which had been damaged by Armenian occupiers.

The UAE president was informed that during the occupation, Armenians had intended to take these statues to Armenia and melt them down, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Thanks to the intervention of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the statues were retrieved from Armenia and returned to Azerbaijan. After being temporarily kept in the courtyard of the Museum of Art in Baku, the statues were restored to their original locations in Shusha following its liberation.

