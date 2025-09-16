Azerbaijani, UAE presidents view bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures in Shusha

The UAE president was informed that during the occupation, Armenians had intended to take these statues to Armenia and melt them down, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Thanks to the intervention of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the statues were retrieved from Armenia and returned to Azerbaijan. After being temporarily kept in the courtyard of the Museum of Art in Baku, the statues were restored to their original locations in Shusha following its liberation.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC